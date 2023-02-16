Neil Warnock reveals why he broke retirement promise for Huddersfield Town managerial vacancy

In April 2022, veteran manager Neil Warnock officially announced his retirement from football, some five months after departing his last job with Middlesbrough.

It was a career in the dugout that spanned 41 years with 16 different clubs and eight promotions in the professional ranks to his name, with the expectation being that Warnock would slip seamlessly into punditry and his one-man shows across the UK.

Fast forward 10 months though and the inevitable has happened – Neil Warnock is back in football.

You cannot keep a good man down – even when they are 74 years of age – and when the Huddersfield Town hierarchy approached Warnock earlier in the week to replace Mark Fotheringham as the club’s manager in an attempt to save the Terriers from relegation to League One, he did not have to think twice.

Huddersfield are a club that Warnock has managed before, having taken up the job in 1993 and he won the West Yorkshire outfit promotion to the second tier in 1995, only to resign from his job just days after success at Wembley.

And when asked as to why he decided to go back on his retirement promise, Warnock had a very simple answer – it was his attachment to Huddersfield as a club that made him come back for one (potentially) last crack.

“If I was going to come back, it was always going to be to a club I love,” Warnock said in his first official press conference as Terriers boss – via the club’s official Twitter account.

“I’m really excited for the challenge – it’s a really special time.

“Sharon (Warnock’s wife) likes it here as well and she was saying to me that I should come and do this!

“I didn’t need much convincing! Before this Sharon has said never in a million years, but she was excited about this as well.

“I’m going to enjoy this and I want to leave them (Huddersfield) in a better place. I might be 74 but I’m excited like a little kid!”

The Verdict

The admiration that the veteran boss has for Huddersfield – and the acceptance of his wife – has pushed Warnock out of retirement (perhaps not for the final time) and it’s something that is exciting for the club and its fans.

Huddersfield have gone down the route of the inexperienced coach since 2020, with Carlos Corberan being successful but Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham less-so – what they needed now was someone who has been around the block and knows what it takes to get out of trouble.

Warnock is the absolute epitome of that if anyone is going to be able to get something extra out of the squad then it is going to be him.

With Cardiff winning in midweek though and Wigan looking improved under Shaun Maloney, it isn’t going to be easy for Warnock to get Huddersfield out of trouble, but you just know he will work night and day to make it happen.