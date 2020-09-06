Neil Warnock reveals what his Middlesbrough side need to do better

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has expressed that his side must score more goals in the upcoming season.

Boro had a significant problem in the previous campaign and it was their inability to find the net, and Warnock is clearly keen to change this.

The veteran manager will have been delighted with his side on Friday night after they scored four times to beat Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup.

Now, he’ll be hoping his side can transfer that goalscoring form into the Championship as they prepare for their first game of the season against recently relegated Watford next weekend.

Warnock has stated that he hates the thought of being the lowest scorers in the division, and that his side will work on their attacking play in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “We’ve got to score more goals, I hate the thought of being the lowest scorers in the league.

“I like excitement, and I like crosses and shots and headers.”