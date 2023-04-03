Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock reminded Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick that the Terriers still have to face Sheffield United between now and the end of this term, revealing this to the Yorkshire Post.

The Terriers came out on top against Boro at the weekend, with a stunning start to the second 45 allowing them to claim a remarkable 4-2 victory, having come into this game as major underdogs despite having the home advantage.

Where are Middlesbrough and Sheffield United in the top-two race?

This result has damaged Boro's automatic promotion hopes quite considerably, with Sheffield United's victory against Norwich City on Saturday taking the Blades six points clear of Carrick's men.

Not only have they widened the gap - but Paul Heckingbottom's side also have a game in hand over the Teesside outfit and will be extremely keen to take advantage of that.

Boro have just seven league games remaining this season and if the Blades make the most of their game in hand, they will effectively have to make up a nine-point deficit so they may need to win every game between now and the end of the season to give them the best chance of winning automatic promotion.

Even if they do win every game, something that's unlikely considering they face league leaders Burnley this Friday, they may not be able to catch United who have been consistent for much of the campaign.

What was Neil Warnock's message to Michael Carrick?

Warnock will be extremely satisfied with this result considering the way he was replaced at the Riverside back in November 2021, being replaced by Chris Wilder who enjoyed success during the early stages of his stay there but ultimately failed in the end.

They are on a much better course now though and were favourites to take all three points away from the John Smith's Stadium with the Terriers in a relegation battle - but this latest result has boosted their chances of survival.

Despite the potential importance of this result for his own team, Warnock also had time to think about Boro and revealed what he said to Carrick after the two sides' clash.

Wishing the Teesside club well in their quest for promotion, he also said: "I told him we've still got Sheffield United to play. He's done absolutely fabulous by putting his arm around them."

What are the chances of Middlesbrough securing automatic promotion now?

Their chances of sealing a top-two spot look slim now, although there have already been a few twists and turns in this automatic promotion race and this is why they should retain hope.

Saturday's events would have been crushing for them because they would have been tipped to close the gap on the Blades considering United headed to Carrow Road to face Norwich City, who were only relegated from the Premier League last year.

However, if they take their foot off the gas now and the Blades slip up, they will be ruing the fact they had eased off and not secured the results they would have wanted.

With this, they just have to focus on themselves now and the fact they are underdogs now could actually work in their favour, because many pundits and supporters were expecting them to overtake the Blades who were stuttering.

With that expectation back on the Blades, they just need to try and put in some good performances and see whether Heckingbottom's men falter between now and the end of the campaign.

And even if they do well and don't get promotion, they will have secured themselves a home tie for the second leg of the play-offs if they finish third or fourth, so they won't be short of motivation to do well.

It will be interesting to see whether Warnock can get a result against United - because it's another one of his former teams and the Blades will be wary of last weekend's result.

That could make them fearful and that will only work in Warnock's favour, so the ex-Boro boss could do Carrick's men a real favour and it wouldn't be a surprise if he does.