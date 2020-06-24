Neil Warnock reveals what convinced him to become new Middlesbrough boss

Neil Warnock has revealed how his appointment at the Riverside Stadium came about, after being announced as Middlesbrough’s new head coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Boro announced on Tuesday that they had parted company with Jonathan Woodgate after a dismal campaign thus far, with the former defender winning only nine out of 41 games in charge.

Warnock was announced as Woodgate’s replacement in the same club statement, with the 71-year-old coming out of retirement to help Boro try and avoid the drop to League One.

It looked as if Warnock’s managerial career, which spans over 24 years, looked to be over after leaving Cardiff City in November, after a poor start to the 2019/20 campaign.

But the experienced manager is now set to make one last hurrah, as he looks to try and keep Boro in the division and build from there.

Speaking in his press conference yesterday, Warnock has revealed what, or rather who, convinced him to step back into management and take the reins on Teesside.

Via the Gazette Live, he said: “Really it was Steve, the chairman, who rang me if I could help out.

“I’ve always got on really well and liked him. He’s one of the best owners, and the club. And I’ve always enjoyed playing against them. I don’t think I’ve lost against them yet.

“I’d more or less retired in my own mind but I thought what an opportunity.”

Warnock’s first game in charge will come against Stoke City this weekend, with Boro sitting 21st in the Championship table, just outside of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

The Verdict

Warnock loves a challenge, and keeping Boro up is certainly that.

It has been a really tough season for Boro and they haven’t performed anywhere near well enough, and they do face a real threat of relegation, it has to be said.

Warnock will go in there and look to hit the ground running, like he did at Rotherham and Cardiff, and end his managerial career on a high.