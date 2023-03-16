Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has backed Keith Stroud's decision to send off Marquinhos of Norwich City in last night's 1-1 draw at the John Smith's Stadium in the Sky Bet Championship.

A Grant Hanley own-goal had brought Huddersfield back into last night's game following Gabriel Sara's first-half volley. By the time full-time came, it was Warnock's side knocking on the door for the game's winner, despite their lowly position in the Championship table.

Marquinhos saw red at the start of injury-time in the second-half after challenging with Josh Ruffels for a ball and catching the Huddersfield left-back with his arm.

Warnock was pushed on the incident after the game, given it had happened directly in-front of his technical area. The Huddersfield manager was insisting that he felt it was the right decision, despite the protests of Norwich's reserve goalkeeper, Tim Krul.

"I thought it was (a red card) straight away," Warnock told his post-match press conference.

"The goalkeeper, Tim, said ‘it weren’t’, I thought it was a red card as soon as he did it, me. I wasn’t surprised at all."

Warnock followed that up with two quick responses, one of which was regarding the well-being of Ruffels, who needed treatment for the cut.

"Nice to see a bit of blood," Warnock quipped. "He’s all right, it was his head."

David Wagner now faces the prospect of Norwich losing Marquinhos for their next three Championship fixtures: Stoke City, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers either side of March's international break.

On the incident, Wagner commented: "I haven’t seen it in real time good enough to judge it and I haven’t seen video footage which gives me an answer at the minute. The footage I’ve seen is the wide angle and I can’t say anything about it."

The Verdict

It was an incident where you had to go off Warnock's reaction, with the Huddersfield manager convinced that it was a red card.

That part of the game also saw Norwich losing a lot of their discipline, so if Marquinhos left his arm in the challenge, it wouldn't have been a complete surprise.

Ultimately it didn't impact last night's game as it came so late and whether the decision was right or wrong will be judged if there's an appeal process, where better camera angles will be available.

You can also expect some stronger reaction from Wagner then, too.

