“I am surprised” – Neil Warnock reveals Luton and Huddersfield Town play-off view

Neil Warnock has revealed his surprise at seeing Huddersfield Town and Luton Town still in the play-off mix as we enter the final few games of the Sky Bet Championship season. Warnock has overseen plenty of promotions in his long managerial career but with him recently revealing he is set to step away from the dugout now, though we’ve heard that before, he is now starting to take to a bit more punditry work. Indeed, speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he had his say on the play-off race in the second tier, with him giving his verdict on Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, and how he is surprised to see the Hatters and the Terriers firmly in the top six mix at the moment: “I left a great club at Middlesbrough. For the manager to take over that squad, I bet he couldn’t believe his luck, really. We had a lot of injuries before I left.

“They were all coming back and I am surprised they have slipped up lately because I really fancied them and Sheffield United. United have been unlucky because of their strikers and I feel sorry for Paul (Heckingbottom) and Stuart McCall, who is a super lad. But to lose Billy Sharp…

“They have got to keep going. I am surprised (with) Huddersfield and Luton as I never thought either of those would be anywhere near, if I am honest. I think it is wide open.”

The Verdict

Huddersfield and Luton fans will have been enjoying this season no-end, especially with so many writing them off at many an opportunity.

Both sides look in with a very good chance of a top six finish now and, who knows, perhaps one of them is going to be playing Premier League football next season to cap off what has already been a memorable campaign.