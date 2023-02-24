Neil Warnock reveals simple Huddersfield Town instruction as he eyes ambitious Burnley scalp

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock is urging his squad to cut out any silly errors this weekend against Burnley as he looks for a positive result against the runaway Championship leaders.

Burnley have been almost unstoppable this season, losing just twice and collecting a mammoth 73 points from 33 games. At Turf Moor, they are unbeaten having won 12 from 17.

Warnock’s task this weekend is extremely difficult, with Huddersfield in the bottom three and fighting a very different battle to that of Burnley.

The Huddersfield manager even went so far as to say that Burnley are the best side he’s seen in the Championship in the last 25 years.

So, what is the basic instruction he gives to his side as huge underdogs heading to Turf Moor?

“Do your best and try to eliminate silly mistakes that will gift them the game,” Warnock explained.

“If they score a wonder goal and beat us – or score two or three – I won’t complain. It’s just that I don’t want to give them gifts.

“I’ve said to them to try and think professionally, whichever position you are in. Whether you’re a forward defending your box, just think about clearing the situation and let’s not give them any gifts because they are a good side.”

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

Warnock made a winning return to the dugout last weekend, as Huddersfield came from behind to beat Birmingham City.

Troy Deeney’s early goal threatened to ruin Warnock’s comeback, yet Joe Hungbo and Jaheim Headley turned the game on its head.

The Verdict

It’s a massive ask for Huddersfield to go to Burnley and pick something up in terms of points. Burnley are an excellent side and they’ve swept aside better outfits than Huddersfield this term.

Warnock is right to lay things out simply for his side. They can’t afford to give anything away cheaply at Turf Moor and have to be really disciplined.

Whether that’s enough is unlikely, yet it will give Warnock half a chance of claiming, what would be, a surprising scalp.

Thoughts? Let us know!