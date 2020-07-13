Neil Warnock reveals reasoning behind Middlesbrough player departure

Neil Warnock has offered an explanation as to why Harold Moukoudi’s time at Middlesbrough came to an end on Sunday afternoon.

Moukoudi joined Boro on loan in January, penning a loan move to the Riverside from Saint-Etienne until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Cameroonian defender featured seven times for Boro before the season was brought to a halt, and played only once under Neil Warnock in holding midfield against Queens Park Rangers last week.#

But on Sunday afternoon, Middlesbrough confirmed via their official website that Moukoudi’s time at the Riverside had come to an end, and that he would be returning to France.

Speaking to the Teesside Gazette, Warnock has now revealed why Moukoudi’s time at the Riverside came to an end rather abruptly.

He revealed that Saint-Etienne wish to have their defender available for selection ahead of their cup final against Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the month, saying: “We tried to get him until the end of the season.

“He’s got a cup final and they wanted him for that. In fairness to the boy, he wanted to stay and help us but we had no option. We were fortunate to have him for two or three games.

“He was just getting fit as well. He just looked strong enough, that’s sod’s law really. It’s just how it goes, you just have to get more out of what we’ve got.”

Boro sit 19th in the Sky Bet Championship table, two points clear of safety ahead of tomorrow night’s clash against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Boro as Moukoudi looked sharp against Reading.

He has encountered a couple of problems with injury meaning that Boro fans were able to see him at his real best, and he will now be hoping to return to France and make an impact in the final against PSG.

He looked to be a solid defender during his time at the Riverside, though Warnock does have options to choose from against the Royals tomorrow.