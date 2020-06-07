Neil Warnock reveals reason behind ‘unbelievable’ time at Rotherham United

Neil Warnock has described his managerial tenure at Rotherham United as ‘unbelievable’ after he kept them in the Championship following a terrific run at the back end of the season.

The former Leeds United manager took over the Millers when it looked as though they were facing nothing but relegation.

However, 16 games later and club was still in the Championship after a remarkable run of form saw them stay up with a fine victory against Reading in front of their supporters.

Warnock has expressed that it was an unbelievable achievement and one of the best that he’s had during his managerial career.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Warnock said: “I went to Rotherham and that was unbelievable.

“In 16 games, we had seven out of the top eight to play and we ended up getting survival with the next to last game of the season.

“Those lads will remember those 16 games and that is as good as an achievement as I have had.”

The Verdict

What a manager Warnock has been throughout his career, and it’s not just Rotherham who will have fond memories of the veteran. The now 78-year-old is looking to find a club in order for himself to reach the landmark of 1500 games managed.

It would be a huge milestone for the manager, although it is unlikely with Warnock stating on several occasions that Cardiff would likely be his last job as a manager.

If there are any clubs without a manager come the end of this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see Warnock come in on a short-term contract to give a club one last attempt at using his knowledge and managerial attributes.