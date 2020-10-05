Neil Warnock reveals player that could leave Middlesbrough on Deadline Day

Neil Warnock has hinted that winger Marcus Browne could be loaned out on Deadline Day – with no guarantee of regular first-team football, although the Middlesbrough boss confirmed that the club won’t “rush” into making a decision.

The 22-year-old came off the bench to rescue a point for Boro against Bournemouth just over two weeks ago, but hasn’t played a single minute since and was an unused substitute on Saturday.

Speaking after marking his 1500th game in management with yet another victory, Warnock was asked about Browne’s short-term future and said the former West Ham man needs minutes – with a loan deal possibly the best solution.

He told BBC Radio Tees: “It’s an awkward one because I’m not sure even Marcus himself knows. It’s one of those where he’s kind of in-between either that position or this position.

“In an ideal world, it would be better for Marcus to go out [on loan] and play.

“I think he’s done so well for us in pre-season that I do want to have a look at him right until the end.

“If he can do a job for us and he wants to do a job for us – and it does appear that he wants to do it – then I don’t think we should rush into a loan move until January.

“We’ll definitely be talking to Marcus in the next few days.”

The Verdict

Warnock was clearly impressed with Browne in pre-season and sees potential there, which is why he doesn’t want to give up on him.

But given Boro’s attacking options and his lack of minutes in their opening four matches, a loan move would appear the most sensible move.