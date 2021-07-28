Neil Warnock reveals one complicated issue surrounding Middlesbrough’s move for Martin Payero

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has suggested that Boro still need to sort out the financial side of things regarding their potential move for Martin Payero with him admitting it is proving complicated.

It has been widely reported for a while now that Middlesbrough are aiming to wrap up a deal for Payero as soon as possible, and that they are hoping that they can add the 22-year-old to their squad ahead of the start of the new Championship campaign.

There have also been reports that Italian side Cagliari are also potentially interested in making a late move to thwart Middlesbrough’s attempts to land the midfielder this summer.

Payero is currently still part of Argentina’s squad for the Olympics and he has yet to be confirmed as a Middlesbrough player with his future remaining up in the air at the moment.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Warnock confirmed that Middlesbrough have now sorted everything out with regards to the potential contract that Payero would be on at the Riverside. However, he also confessed that the financial aspect of the deal still needs to be sorted and that has been proving to be complicated.

He said: “He’s not (a Middlesbrough player) yet, not as far as I’m aware, although I think it is all done with regard to contracts.

“I think it’s financial things still to get sorted, although it’s all so complicated. I’ve spoken to the player, and he’s really looking forward to it. I can’t really do any more. I’ve done all I can do, it’s just a case of finalising things now.”

The verdict

This should not be an update to be too concerned about for Middlesbrough supporters and it seems that Payero is still more than likely to arrive at the Riverside Stadium before the window closes.

However, they are going to face a nervous wait while the financial side of the deal is completely sorted out over the coming days or potentially even weeks.

Ideally, Middlesbrough would be wanting to have got the midfielder into the club by this stage in the transfer window. It would have been brilliant if Warnock could have had the chance to work with him on the training ground, although that probably would not have been the case anyway with him involved in Argentina’s Olympics squad at the moment.

Payero is a player that has a lot of talent and potential and Middlesbrough would be wise to wrap up the financial complications as soon as possible to prevent another side like Cagliari stepping in and securing his services. That does not look like it will happen at this stage and it is just a case of having to remain patient really as Warnock suggests here.