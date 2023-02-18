Neil Warnock reveals Leeds United regret as he returns to Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has stated that he wishes he’d returned to the club over a decade ago at the time he opted to try and turn Leeds United’s fortunes around in the EFL.

Warnock has returned to Huddersfield in the last week for a second spell in-charge of the Terriers, tasked with keeping them in the Championship in the remaining 15 games.

It’s Warnock’s second spell as Huddersfield manager, having had great success with the club between 1993 and 1995, albeit further down the EFL.

This week, Warnock revealed how there had been a chance to return to Huddersfield in 2012 around the time of Lee Clark’s sacking, yet the now 74-year-old turned Dean Hoyle’s offer down to take on the Leeds job – something he, clearly, now regrets.

“I just felt like I was the one that could help Dean,” Warnock said of the here and now. “I’ve been close to him for many years and I should’ve come with Dean when I went to Leeds at the time. I thought I could conquer Ken Bates, unfortunately.”

Warnock lasted little over a year at Leeds having replaced Simon Grayson at Elland Road, as Huddersfield’s Yorkshire rivals struggled in the Championship’s mid-table.

Grayson, ironically, got the Huddersfield job and won promotion through the League One play-offs in 2012.

Huddersfield take on Birmingham City in what’s Warnock’s first fixture back in-charge of the club.

The Verdict

Warnock took a risk taking over at Leeds at the time Grayson was sacked. Whilst the club had outside ambitions of reaching the play-offs, they were working against an off-field situation that was never harmonised.

That same pattern followed the playing side of things during Warnock’s 14 months at Elland Road.

Huddersfield – as well as a number of other clubs – have always felt like a better fit for Warnock and that’s somewhat underlined by him returning to the John Smith’s Stadium in this last week.

It wouldn’t have been any club that he stepped out of retirement to manage, it had to be one he cared about and one where he’d had good memories. Huddersfield tick the boxes that Leeds don’t and, in truth, probably never did.

