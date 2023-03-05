Neil Warnock reveals Huddersfield Town regret after “positive” approach in Coventry City humiliation

Huddersfield Town manager, Neil Warnock, has outlined his regret at not including Ben Jackson in his matchday 18 yesterday, after losing Jaheim Headley to a hamstring injury inside the opening 20 minutes of the 4-0 defeat to Coventry City.

Warnock’s side were beaten convincingly by the Sky Blues, with Viktor Gyokeres (2), Gustavo Hamer and Tyler Walker all on the scoresheet as Mark Robins’ Coventry continue to flirt with the possibility of finishing in the play-offs.

That’s despite Huddersfield making a relatively positive start to the game before Gyokeres capitalised on Michal Helik’s 31st minute mistake.

Part of that positive start was Headley at left wing-back, before he hobbled out of the game on only 18 minutes with a hamstring problem.

Warnock revealed post-match that he had considered having Jackson on the bench but, instead, opted for extra firepower in the form of Jordan Rhodes and Tyreece Simpson.

“Headley did well and then goes and does his hamstring,” Warnock stated.

“I nearly had Jackson on the bench and then I went for another striker to try and be positive. That’s backfired in 10 minutes. You do, then, question certain things about trying to be too positive.”

Brahima Diarra replaced Headley in an unconventional right wing-back role, with Matt Lowton switching to the left.

Again, that was Warnock’s bid to bring some positivity, rather than opting for like-for-like changes.

The 74-year-old continued: “Likewise, instead of putting a wing-back on like REG (Rarmani Edmonds-Green), I wanted to put Diarra on to try and be positive. I didn’t think Diarra did bad at all, if I’m honest.”

Huddersfield face Bristol City on Tuesday night in the Championship, with Warnock unable to provide an update on Headley’s injury and its severity: “I’ve no idea yet.”

Huddersfield are bottom of the Championship and seven points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

Warnock’s positive selection yesterday has come back to bite him, with the change replacing Headley with Diarra not really working.

Lowton’s performance dipped following the change, whilst Diarra wasn’t as influential as he can be in an unfamiliar position.

That all whilst Jackson, who is a fairly decent option in the position, is missing out on the squad.

It might not have made much difference to Huddersfield yesterday, but round pegs in round holes feels their most obvious need right now given their struggle.

