Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock used the busy sports schedule on TV to console himself when he found out that he would be leaving the John Smith's Stadium, speaking to the Daily Mail.

It previously looked as though Warnock would leave after his interim spell in charge, with the experienced manager managing to guide the Terriers to survival despite previously being up against it.

That escape from relegation could be seen as one of the best achievements of his managerial career, despite all the promotions he has on his CV.

Owner Kevin Nagle convinced him to remain in charge though - and the club did well enough during the early stages of the season as they managed to keep their heads above water.

He left the club in 16th place with eight points from seven league games, not the most spectacular points tally but a respectable one considering the strength of the division this season.

Considering how much Warnock has contributed to the Terriers, many people will have seen this decision as the wrong one, even with capable manager Darren Moore coming in to replace him.

However, that hasn't been the only questionable managerial decision of the season so far in the Championship, with Birmingham City's decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney causing controversy too.

Many supporters of both clubs would have wanted to keep Eustace and Warnock in place - but both now find themselves out of work and will be attractive candidates for EFL clubs on the prowl for new managers.

How did Neil Warnock react to his Huddersfield Town departure?

Considering Warnock is at a much later stage of his managerial career and has already filled up his CV with promotions and survivals, he's likely to be much less gutted than Eustace.

Although Eustace should get a good job after his departure from Birmingham, another chance to manage in the second tier isn't guaranteed.

He will get a chance to take time away from management, but Warnock will probably be more welcoming of that than Eustace, having previously retired.

The ex-Huddersfield boss wasn't actually too sad about his departure from the John Smith's Stadium due to the TV schedule!

He said: "When Huddersfield told me they wanted to go with someone else, I thought to myself, 'Well, at least it’s a good week to get sacked'.

"There was the Ryder Cup, the Rugby World Cup, the Cricket World Cup all coming up on the telly, so I settled on the sofa with some crisps and nuts and put my feet up."

Is his Huddersfield Town departure a good outcome for Neil Warnock?

It would have been nice for Warnock to have a bigger send-off.

However, he may not feel as though he had unfinished business considering he already achieved something major there, steering them away from relegation danger.

And in fairness to him, that TV schedule looks cracking.

England may not be favourites for the Rugby World Cup, but it will be interesting to see how far they can go, and it will also be fascinating to see whether the cricket team can defend the title they won in 2019.

Following such a good spell at Huddersfield, he deserves the opportunity to relax and his departure has probably worked out well for him, even though he probably would have carried on if required.