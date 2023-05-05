Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has revealed how a locally published article convinced him to make late amendments to his starting line-up ahead of last night's 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Danny Ward struck the only goal of the game just before the hour to clinch Huddersfield another crucial win, with the Terriers' Championship status now secured and Reading FC the third side heading for League One with Wigan Athletic and Blackpool.

Warnock makes Huddersfield team news admission

Warnock had planned for an attacking 4-3-3 system against Sheffield United, in a bid to take the game to the already promoted Blades.

However, having read Steven Chicken's predicted line-up for Yorkshire Live, Warnock changed his mind. That predicted line-up had 10 of the 11 players Warnock selected, including Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who it was revealed was drafted in as a late replacement for Joe Hungbo.

"Can I thank you, Steven? For picking the team tonight," Warnock kicked off his post-match press conference.

"I got more wrong yesterday, my team was different. I read your column this morning and I decided to go a little bit more defensive with Edmonds-Green at right wing-back. Instead of Josh (Koroma) I was going to play (Joe) Hungbo up-front, but I decided to play Josh up-front. If I hadn’t read your paper, I wouldn’t have done that."

Part of Warnock's thinking stemmed from his days at Sheffield United, when he was relegated on the final day of the 2006/07 season - something he was keen to avoid with Huddersfield, who if they had lost last night, would've been heading for a final day shootout with Reading on Monday.

In the penultimate game of that season, Sheffield United suffered a 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa, which was a nail in the coffin at the time.

Warnock continued: "It would have been terrible on Monday if we had to get a result after what happened to me at Sheffield United with Wigan, it would have been an absolute disaster. That’s why I changed my team having read Steven’s column.

"We went to Aston Villa with two games to go, and I really wanted to attack everybody and we lost. That really killed us.

"Tonight I just thought he was right about playing Edmonds-Green, so I thought I’d play Green. I told poor old Hungbo that he was playing yesterday, and then I’ve had to pull him and say ‘sorry I’m changing my mind tonight’."

Warnock's plan to leave Huddersfield

Despite keeping Huddersfield in the division and the Terriers fanbase wanting the 74-year-old to continue, Warnock confirmed last night that he felt this survival closed the book on his time at the John Smith's Stadium.

"I couldn’t do 10 months of this. I’ll be back in February, the end of February somewhere," Warnock said, "you’ll all say ‘not again’, and I’ll be there with a full head of hair. I’ll be back somewhere I’m sure because she (Sharon) will get fed up with me being at home.

"The job is done now here for me, I’ve really enjoyed it. I didn’t want to leave it in the wrong situation by getting relegated. I didn’t want to finish on that."