Neil Warnock reveals bizarre story behind him signing as Cardiff City manager

Ex-Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has revealed the bizarre way in which he joined the club back in 2016.

There was interest from Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest in securing Warnock’s services at the time, but Warnock has revealed the cunning way Cardiff City tied him up after a meeting at a gentleman’s club in London.

“Mehmet (Dalman) rang me and he knew these clubs were after me,” Warnock re-called, via WalesOnline.

“I was in Scotland and I flew down to meet him. He said he didn’t want to interview me, he wanted to give me the job. I just shook his hand and said, ‘That will do’.

“He then said Vincent (Tan) wanted me to sign something, they must have been worried about me going somewhere else!

“We didn’t have anything to sign, so I ended up signing a serviette!

“I said, Mehmet, I’m a Yorkshireman, if I shake your hand, it means it’s done!”

“But I’ve shaken chairmen’s hands throughout my career and it’s cost me millions! My dad always said if they renege on shaking hands, they’re not worth it!”

Warnock went on to spend three years in the Welsh capital, leading the Bluebirds to promotion and the Premier League in 2017/18.

The Verdict

It’s amazing how things transpired after signing that serviette!

There were other clubs interested in Warnock at the time, and clearly, the Cardiff hierarchy were keen to ensure they got the man they wanted.

Although it sounds like Warnock is a man of his word and he never would have went back on the deal, Cardiff owner Vincent Tan and Mehmet Dalman were clearly stringent in getting him to sign something – even if it was a serviette.

Given that Warnock would go on to win promotion to the Premier League with the Bluebirds, we’d say it was a good call to get him to sign there and then!