Neil Warnock responds to reports linking Middlesbrough with move for in-demand Sheffield Wednesday ace

Neil Warnock has refused to be drawn on reports linking Middlesbrough with a move for Kadeem Harris.

Reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that the Teessiders were one of the clubs interested in a move for the Sheffield Wednesday winger.

However Warnock’s side aren’t the only side interested with the likes of Watford, Reading and Stoke City also said to be keen, as per The Telegraph.

Middlesbrough will certainly be hoping to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window, with offensive options likely to be a priority.

But when quizzed on the club’s interest in the 27-year-old, Warnock kept his cards close to his chest.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “I’m looking at bringing a few players into the club this summer.

“But you know better than to ask me about individuals. I would imagine there will be a few more names than Kadeem over the next few weeks and months. I’m sure there will be plenty more names mentioned.”

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Middlesbrough – But do they really?

1 of 16 Jeff Stelling True False

The verdict

It’s set to be a very busy summer for Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock has overseen a huge overhaul of the squad over the last year and that seems likely to continue at the end of the season.

Several players look set to move on at the end of their contracts and that will likely pave the way for a number of new additions.

Signing a winger has been a priority for some time now and so Kadeem Harris seems like exactly the sort of player who the club could target.

It’s no surprise that Warnock refused to be drawn on the links, but there’s no doubt that he may well be a player of interest.