Neil Warnock responds as Middlesbrough fans call for his dismissal

Neil Warnock insists he’s not bothered by the fact that Middlesbrough fans called for his sacking towards the end of the defeat to Hull City yesterday.

After a productive summer transfer window, there was an expectancy that Boro would be able to push for promotion. And, whilst it’s far too soon to rule those chances out, the side are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

As well as the poor results, Boro haven’t been performing well, with the defeat against the Tigers particularly bad, which prompted the away end to sing ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ to the experienced boss. But, speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock wasn’t too fussed by the fan anger.

“I don’t mind that. If anybody can do better then good luck to them.”

There’s no indication that Warnock will lose his job over the international break, so his focus will be on getting the team back to winning ways when they face Peterborough United in just under two weeks time.

Boro have 12 points from their opening 11 games as they trail the top six by six points.

12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1886 True False

The verdict

You would expect this reaction from Warnock because he really has seen it all in management, so he knows all about the fan pressure and the importance of getting results.

From the perspective of the supporters, there anger is understandable. Boro have not got the results they should’ve this season, and the performances have been below-par on the whole.

The international break has probably come at the right time as it gives Warnock and the players time on the training ground and all connected to Middlesbrough know they need to improve when they’re back in action later this month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.