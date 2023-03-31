Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has been discussing the club’s pending takeover, labelling the Terriers as a great club to be purchasing.

It was announced earlier this week by Huddersfield that “Sacramento Republic Football Club CEO and Owner Kevin M. Nagle is the prospective new owner of Huddersfield Town, subject to legislative and governance procedures”.

That clarity confirms the American businessman and investor as the mystery man Dean Hoyle had exchanged contracts with after acquiring the remaining 75% of the club from Pure Sports Consultancy.

What has Warnock said about the Huddersfield takeover?

Huddersfield face Middlesbrough in the Championship on Saturday, with Warnock briefing the press on Thursday.

As quoted by Huddersfield’s official media on Twitter, Warnock commented on the prospective takeover: "I'm absolutely delighted about the announcement about the (prospective) new ownership - I really wanted to help Dean and the Club (when he returned) and I think they've done a brilliant job.

"I think it's a great Club to buy, I think they'll enjoy it here.

"It helps the whole Club and staff, and I've noticed a massive difference in mood the last two or three weeks anyhow since the West Brom game."

How have Huddersfield performed under Warnock?

Huddersfield remain in the Championship’s relegation zone heading out of the March international break.

However, there’s a touch of renewed optimism at the John Smith’s Stadium. The takeover news has helped, as has four points from games with Norwich City and Millwall in their last two fixtures.

Warnock oversaw a 1-0 win at Millwall, with Danny Ward’s goal the difference.

The Terriers are 22nd in the table and three points adrift of Cardiff City and safety at this stage. The Bluebirds, though, have a game in-hand and face Swansea City in the South Wales derby this weekend.

The Verdict

Warnock is like anyone else at Huddersfield when it comes to the takeover and developments in the last fortnight.

It’s a huge relief to learn of the direction the club is heading and it’s a positive reflection from the current manager.

Whilst he’s not going to be around long-term, it’s a boost for him in that he can lay his focus firmly on the pitch.

There’s still something to play for at Huddersfield and Warnock will be aiming to chip into the renewed positivity to give his side some edge in the run-in.

Every little will help in that fight.