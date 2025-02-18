Neil Warnock has criticised the decision from referee Stuart Atwell for handing Daniel Farke a yellow card for his celebrations during Leeds United’s 2-1 win over Sunderland.

A stoppage-time winner from Pascal Struijk sealed a massive three points for the Whites at Elland Road.

The victory moved Leeds back into top spot in the table, and opened up a 10-point gap to the fourth-place side at the same time.

Struijk’s initial 78th-minute header got the Yorkshire outfit back into the game, with Wilson Isidor originally putting the visitors ahead in the first half.

Neil Warnock criticises Daniel Farke punishment

Speaking on Sky Sports, Warnock singled out the decision to book Farke after the game for his celebrations as a disgrace.

The yellow card now puts the German at risk of missing the team’s big clash against Sheffield United next week, with the 76-year-old questioning why a Premier League official was involved in the fixture in the first place.

“When you look at the referee at the end of the game, Farke celebrated, what harm is he doing there?” said Warnock.

“What’s he doing reffing the game Atwell? Why don’t they have a Championship referee?

“To book Farke is a disgrace.”

Leeds United’s recent form

Leeds United's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Sunderland (H) 2-1 win Watford (A) 4-0 win Coventry City (A) 2-0 win Cardiff City (H) 7-0 Burnley (A) 0-0

The late 2-1 victory over Sunderland gave Leeds their fourth victory in a row in the league, moving them back ahead of Sheffield United by two points.

The Whites are now seven points clear of third place Burnley, and 10 clear of Sunderland, putting them in a strong position to gain automatic promotion.

Their recent form has been instrumental in opening that gap, earning wins over Watford, Coventry City and Cardiff City since their 0-0 draw with Burnley in January.

Next up for Farke’s side is that clash with the Blades on 24 February in an 8pm kick-off.

Punishing celebrations has crept into the English game

Farke receiving a yellow for celebrating is not the first instance of this happening in the English game lately, with numerous examples in the Premier League also taking place.

Mikel Arteta received one which triggered a touchline ban last season during Arsenal’s 4-3 win over Luton Town.

But this is ludicrous and is an attempt to police the emotion and passion of the game, which nobody is asking for.

The joy of celebrating a late stoppage time winner, especially in such a crucial fixture like against a promotion rival, is what the sport is all about, so this trend of handing out yellow cards needs to be reversed and clamped down on quickly.

Referees have a difficult enough job as it is, and are already overly scrutinised and criticised, but this is one area of the game where they are absolutely wrong.