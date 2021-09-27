Neil Warnock reacts as Middlesbrough’s problems in front of goal continue

The pressure is building on the shoulders of Neil Warnock with Middlesbrough in 18th place.

The 72-year-old took responsibility for Boro’s lack of goals of late when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “We do have to find a way, find a formula that can get results and goals. That’s my job.

“I’ve got to try and pick a team that can score goals.”

In Andraz Sporar, Marcus Tavernier, Uche Ikpeazu, Duncan Watmore and Onel Hernandez there has to be an effective attacking combination at Championship level. Sporar and Hernandez popped up with the goals in Boro’s last league win but it remains to be seen if Warnock can bring the best out of them.

There is a notion that Warnock is set to retire when his contract ends at the Riverside this summer. Therefore, in a slightly less romantic send off the 72-year-old will not be too expensive to be relieved of his duties.

Boro’s transfer dealings smacked of a club who have not given full control to their manager and so the patience at board level could be running thin. If results do not pick up soon a change looks to be around the corner adding further context to Boro’s hosting of Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.

The Verdict

Whether Warnock is to blame or not there is enough quality in that attacking contingent for Boro to at least achieve a top half finish this season, which means that at the current time they are underachieving. It would be very disappointing to see Warnock’s illustrious career come to an end with a sacking, he will take on Slavisa Jokanovic this midweek another manager whose job security has been in question this season.

A promotion push may look nothing but a pipedream at the moment but if Boro can turn a corner in the coming weeks they will become tough opposition for any side in the Championship. Time will tell if they can turn the tide.