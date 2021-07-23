Neil Warnock reacts as Middlesbrough secure another summer transfer deal

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has called new signing Matt Crooks a ‘wholehearted’ player in an interview with the club’s media team, with the central midfielder’s arrival from Rotherham United being confirmed this morning.

Crooks, 27, joins Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lumley, Uche Ikpeazu and Lee Peltier in becoming Warnock’s fifth arrival of the transfer window and arrives at the Riverside Stadium on a three-year deal, as the midfielder looks to become a key cog in the Teesside club’s machine over the next few years.

The 27-year-old spent last season in the Championship with the Millers and despite making nine goal contributions, scoring six and recording three assists, he was unable to save Paul Warne’s side from the drop as they were relegated on the final day of the second-tier campaign.

Crooks was heavily linked with moves to Ipswich Town and Derby County by the East Anglian Daily Times, but with the Tractor Boys remaining in League One and Derby County currently operating under a transfer embargo, Boro have beaten both in the race for the midfielder who will now remain in the Championship.

In an interview on the club website, Warnock expressed his delight at this signing and speaking about the 27-year-old, he said: “I’m delighted to have got him, I’ve always liked Matthew, for many years.

“He can play in different positions, and he’s a wholehearted player that I think the fans will take to.

“I’m sure he’ll have a good few years at Middlesbrough.”

After seeing George Saville leave the club to re-join Millwall earlier this month, Neil Warnock finally has the replacement he craved in the middle of the park and can now focus on other targets.

The Verdict:

This is not only a great signing because of his goal contributions from midfield, but also because he spent time with fellow Middlesbrough man Lewis Wing at the Millers last season.

And if they get the chance to perform together, they will already have that understanding from their time at the New York Stadium, something Neil Warnock can utilise to his advantage at different points throughout the next year and beyond if Wing remains at the Riverside.

It will also be music to Boro’s fans’ ears to hear the 72-year-old has been watching Crooks for several years – and this knowledge built up of the midfielder throughout this time will compensate for the fact he’s joined with just two weeks to go until the season starts.

Now the move is finally sealed, the 27-year-old needs to get to work straight away and prove he’s ready to start in his new side’s Championship opener against Fulham next month. The upcoming friendly against his former club Rotherham next Friday could be crucial in this.