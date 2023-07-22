Highlights Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock stressed the potential financial benefit of Nicholas Bilokapic's move to Peterborough United.

Warnock mentioned that Bilokapic wanted more playing time, which he would have struggled to get at Huddersfield due to the presence of two experienced goalkeepers.

Many fans expressed disappointment with the decision to let Bilokapic go permanently, preferring a loan deal instead.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock was keen to stress the potential financial positives of Nicholas Bilokapic's move to Peterborough United when the deal was made official on Friday evening.

Of course, here on FLW, we exclusively revealed on Wednesday that the League One side were in talks with the Terriers over a potential deal to sign the 20-year-old.

However, Huddersfield Town confirmed the deal on Friday, confirming that their goalkeeper had moved to Posh in a permanent deal, for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The club's statement read: "Nicholas Bilokapic has today joined Sky Bet League One side Peterborough United in a permanent transfer with the terms of the deal to remain undisclosed."

Neil Warnock's reaction to Bilokapic exit

Speaking as part of the announcement that confirmed Bilokapic's exit from the club, Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock explained the club's thinking behind the deal.

Indeed, the Terriers boss told Huddersfield Town club media: "Having now experienced first team football, it’s understandable that Nick wants to push himself to gain minutes at that level more regularly and Peterborough have really pushed for him."

“In the fortunate position to have two highly experienced goalkeepers now available to us in Lee Nicholls and Chris Maxwell, it’s unlikely that Nick would have gained the experience with us that he is looking for at this stage in his career."

Crucially, putting a positive financial spin on the deal, Warnock added: "The deal agreed also protects the Club should he go on to do well in the future, which we obviously hope he does."

“Nick is a good kid with real ability and has plenty still to learn. I’ve enjoyed working with him since returning to the Club and wish him well in his future career and going forward with Peterborough.”

Huddersfield Town fans reaction to the transfer

Given the general reaction to the transfer, the future potential financial positive, whatever it may be, will surely be much welcomed.

Indeed, given the replies to the news on the club's Twitter, many would have preferred the Australian goalkeeper to head out on loan this summer, rather than in a permanent move.

A number of supporters can be seen expressing such an opinion below.

How long has Bilokapic signed for Peterborough United?

When announcing the capture of the Huddersfield Town goalkeeper, Peterborough United confirmed that the 20-year-old had signed a three-year deal with the club.

This means that Bilokapic is tied down at London Road until the summer of 2026.