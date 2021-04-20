Neil Warnock pulls no punches in latest Middlesbrough comments

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has blasted his player’s recent performances ahead of the club’s way game against Rotherham United, with the veteran boss telling Gazette Live that their form has been a disgrace.

Boro are currently in the midst of a five game winless run as their season continues to unravel after looking like potential play-off hopefuls not too long ago.

Poor defensive showings against several sides in recent weeks have underlined the need for a squad overhaul in the summer and has heightened Warnock’s angst at his team’s current form.

Now, ahead of their trip to face the relegation threatened Millers, the veteran boss has provided a stern verdict of the performances he has seen from his side recently:

“I can’t see us beating anybody if we keep making mistakes or not taking chances that you should take on a Sunday league pitch.

“Rotherham will be quite confident and others will look at it and think exactly the same.

You can call yourself a true Middlesbrough fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Boro quiz

1 of 20 In what year did Steve Gibson save Middlesbrough from liquidation? 1976 1986 1996 2006

“I still think it’s possible we can score quite a few goals, but it’s been terrible the goals we’ve conceded in the last four games, it’s been a disgrace really.”

The North East outfit have also gone five games without a clean sheet and as a result are dropping closer and closer to the bottom half of the table as they continue to seemingly self combust after what at some stages appeared to be a season full of promise.

The Verdict

Warnock has been very vocal in recent weeks about his squads shortfalls and as a result I believe we will see a major change in personnel come the summer transfer window.

Some players just haven’t lived up to the expectations placed on their heads and as a result this campaign is fading into the abyss.

I master in wheeling and dealing, I’m expecting the Boro boss to be at his very best as he attempts to get a team together that is capable of challenging at the top end of the league and exciting times could be ahead for the club’s fans.

For now though the focus has to be on finishing strongly in the league to at least get some of that much needed feel good factor back at the Riverside.