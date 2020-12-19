Neil Warnock provides update on futures of Middlesbrough duo

Middlesbrough have held early talks with Duncan Watmore about the prospect of extending his deal at The Riverside Stadium, while discussion are also set to be held around the future of on-loan Manchester City man Patrick Roberts, manager Neil Warnock has revealed.

Watmore signed a short-term contract with the club back in November, and has since gone on to score four goals in seven appearances for ‘Boro, who are keen to extend his contract beyond its current expiry date of January.

It is thought that Watmore’s performances for Middlesbrough have sparked interest from elsewhere, but it seems the Championship club are now starting to take steps towards securing a new contract for the striker, after opening talks with the 26-year-old, although it appears there is still plenty to be decided.

Providing an update on the situation surrounding Watmore, Warnock was quoted by The Teesside Gazette as saying: “I think Neil (Bausor, chief executive) has been talking, we discussed it but there is just that much to do.”

It seems for now at least, Warnock is relaxed about the whole thing, as he jokingly added: “I think we are trying to save a few quid by not doing it until next week!”

Roberts meanwhile, has struggled for game time since returning to the club on a season-long loan from Manchester City in the summer, and it now looks as though the winger’s situation could be assessed imminently, ahead of a potential return to the Etihad in January.

Explaining the situation around the 23-year-old, Warnock revealed: “We said we would have a chat after the Rotherham game (on Boxing Day) and see more then, so I’ll probably have more next week on that.”

The Verdict

You feel this is probably a sensible stance for ‘Boro to take with regards to both these players.

Given the impact Watmore has made, you can certainly see why they would want to keep him around the club, and you can understand why they may need to move quickly to do that, considering his recent eye-catching form.

In contrast to that, Roberts’ struggles mean talks on his future are understandable, since it is not really going to benefit either party if he stays at the club, but continues to struggle to get game time.