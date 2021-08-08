Neil Warnock provides Middlesbrough transfer update with deal close

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has confirmed that Hayden Coulson is set to leave the club and he revealed replacing him is a priority in the coming week.

There has been speculation surrounding the left-back for a while now, with Ipswich Town known to be keen admirers of Coulson, who wasn’t involved for Boro as they drew at Fulham this afternoon and hasn’t been handed a squad number.

Therefore, a departure has felt inevitable and Warnock told Teesside Live that there could be confirmation on that this week, as he outlined the need for a replacement.

“I’m hoping that we can sign a couple early in the week and then we’re working on a couple more. We’ve got to have another left-sided lad because I think Coulson will be leaving. We’ve got to get a left-sided lad in.

“You can see we do need a couple of players, but we’re not far off a couple.”

Marc Bola, who was playing left-back for Boro today, scored the equaliser at Craven Cottage.

The verdict

These comments from Warnock suggest a deal has already been agreed and it’s now down to Boro to sign someone before it’s completely finalised.

There were positive signs from today’s game against one of the title favourites but it’s clear that more additions are needed to beef up the squad.

But, in Warnock, they have a manager who has been there and done it so the fans should trust the decisions he will make in the market as he looks to reshape the squad in the final weeks of the window.

