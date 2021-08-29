Neil Warnock provides Middlesbrough transfer update on 27-year-old

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has said top target Andraz Sporar is ‘optimistic’ he will be able to sign for the Championship club before next Tuesday night’s deadline, revealing this latest transfer news to Teesside Live.

The Slovenian 27-year-old is reportedly close to joining Warnock’s men on loan from Sporting Lisbon, although a tax issue between the player, his current club and the Portuguese Tax and Customs Authority has held up this move.

This week, the Middlesbrough boss stated he was confident this issue would be resolved before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline at 11pm. And he has now revealed Sporar himself is increasingly certain this deal will finally get over the line.

Speaking after yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers, Warnock said: “I spoke to him this morning and he said he’s going to the Portuguese embassy tomorrow to finalise what he needs to do.

“He’s optimistic on that front.

“He’s then got three games with his country but he’s looking forward to coming too.”

If he receives clearance from the Portuguese authorities to link up with the Teesside club, this deal will be finalised away from England with Sporar set to go on international duty with Slovenia for their World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia, Malta and Croatia.

The forward will then join up with his new domestic side – and is likely to be in fierce competition with summer signing Uche Ikpeazu for a place in the starting lineup at the Riverside Stadium – providing the deal finally goes through.

The Verdict:

After seeing this transfer drag on, Middlesbrough fans will just be glad to see this transfer finally get over the line and from what Warnock has said, this deal looks good to go as soon as he gets the relevant clearance.

Boro have spent a considerable amount of time working on this deal, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal announced for the 27-year-old as early as this even. At this stage of the window especially, things can move very quickly.

This would be a good signing for the second-tier side too, you have to say. He may have only scored three times in 16 league appearances for Braga last term, but his form during his time at Slovan Bratislava was exceptional and he will be hoping to replicate that in England.

Uche Ikpeazu has started well at the Riverside Stadium, so this addition would only go on to maximise the pair’s performance levels and if they want to be anywhere near the top six this season, this type of competition in each position will be needed.

The recent addition of Onel Hernandez will only go on to increase their attacking threat, so things are looking up on Teesside right now.