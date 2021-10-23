Neil Warnock provides Mick McCarthy and Cardiff City with reason for optimism ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has admitted the Teesside club’s away form will be a great source of encouragement for Cardiff City going into the two side’s lunchtime clash, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

The Bluebirds, who return to the Cardiff City Stadium and a potentially toxic atmosphere in the Welsh capital after seven defeats on the bounce, have scored just one goal in this torrid run under Mick McCarthy and suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham in midweek despite changing their system.

As per Wales Online, the Bluebirds’ hierarchy were going to give the 62-year-old the games against the Cottagers and today’s meeting with Boro before reassessing his future at the second-tier side.

They currently sit just two points above the Championship relegation zone and after finishing in a respectable eighth place last season, a far cry from this season’s form, a loss in the second tier’s early kick-off this afternoon would almost certainly bring the curtain down on his time in South Wales.

Meanwhile, opponents Middlesbrough have capitalised on their home advantage against struggling sides since the international break, taking maximum points against Peterborough United and Barnsley.

They have climbed to tenth with these recent results and could potentially climb into the play-off zone temporarily with another victory today.

However, the Teesside outfit’s manager did make an admission to the delight of many Cardiff fans, as he spoke to the Yorkshire Post about McCarthy’s future and why the Bluebirds will be optimistic of getting a positive result today.

He said: “We all know the industry we are in. We all know what is around the corner. Everybody has a bad spell.

“I have to enjoy it now. I am on my last lap and I will do as well as I can. I will do the best I can for Middlesbrough.

“Steve Gibson has been amazing and the fans. You will always get a minority. A good result for Mick (McCarthy) will change everything.

“You look at our away results and he will think they have a really good chance.”

The Verdict:

Warnock does have a point on their away form – and you have to commend him for making that admission.

Winning just one away game from a possible six in the Championship this term, losing on the road most recently to strugglers Hull City, Boro will be vulnerable today against a Cardiff side that will be desperate to get a win on the board.

In fact, their only win came against then-relegation candidates Nottingham Forest who were under Chris Hughton’s stewardship at the time, so their form away from the Riverside has been extremely disappointing and that can only be a negative mental obstacle ahead of this tie.

McCarthy probably knows only a win will be sufficient to save his job at the Cardiff City Stadium though, so there will be pressure on both sides to produce a result for different reasons.

A win for Cardiff could change everything for McCarthy as Warnock pointed out, because it was only a couple of games ago when some Boro fans wanted the latter sacked. And a victory for today’s visitors would allow them to continue their decent form and improve what is currently a shoddy away record this term.