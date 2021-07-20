Neil Warnock provides Matt Crooks to Middlesbrough update as transfer breakthrough looms

Neil Warnock has suggested that Middlesbrough’s deal to sign Matt Crooks could be completed this week.

Football League World exclusively revealed that the Teessiders were closing in on a deal to sign the Rotherham United man following their relegation from the Championship.

The central midfielder scored six goals and created three more over the last year with the 27-year-old proving himself as one of the Millers’ most valuable assets.

With just a year remaining on his contract speculation was building over his future at the New York Stadium, and according to Warnock, it seems that he could be one of a number of new arrivals at the Riverside Stadium in the near future.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “We’re quite close at the minute to getting a couple over the line this week.

“Crooks is one we’ve been talking about, but there’s a couple more we’ve been talking about too.

“If we can get a couple over the line we’ll be delighted.”

Warnock added: “You always want to get players in as soon as possible but sometimes you have to wait for the right ones.

“We’ve got four in and if we can another couple in the next ten days and hopefully Payero after the Olympics we won’t need much more.

“You might not think it watching us against Saltash, but we are getting excited about how the squad is building.

“Steve is trying to do everything he can to help us out.”

The verdict

This will be a great signing if Middlesbrough can get it over the line.

Matt Crooks has been excellent for Rotherham United in recent years and that’s why he’s deserving of another opportunity to shine in the Championship.

With just a year left on his contract the Millers can’t afford to lose the player for nothing next term and that’s why this could be a very shrewd addition for Neil Warnock’s side.

I’ve no doubt that he will be a big addition if this deal gets done.