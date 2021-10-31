Neil Warnock provides injury update on Middlesbrough quartet after loss to Birmingham

Middlesbrough fell out of the play-off places after a 2-0 home defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Boro have the chance to bounce back away at Luton Town on Tuesday evening but will need to lick their wounds on the treatment table first of all.

Marc Roberts and Scott Hogan’s second half goals proved Boro’s downfall at the Riverside to end a run of three straight 2-0 victories, while blows for certain players added to the club’s concerns.

Warnock gave an update on the fitness of Uche Ikpeazu, Martin Payero- who picked up knocks during the game – and James Lea Siliki and Anfernee Dijksteel, when he spoke to TeessideLive.

The Middlesbrough manager said: “One or two of them are feeling one or two bits at half time so it will be interesting to see who’s available or not for Tuesday.

“I don’t actually know exactly how Uche is. He just felt the back of his leg when he missed the header. Martin has felt something so we’ll have to see how he is tomorrow. James has done well this week in training so if needed I would have played him today and will do Tuesday as well.

“We’ve got an option with Dijksteel back, but Siliki might get a chance Tuesday.”.

Before the three match win streak there was pressure over Warnock’s position in the dugout, the 72-year-old will be desperate to bounce back at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

Luton themselves will be looking to respond in midweek, after suffering their own 2-0 defeat to Preston at Deepdale on Saturday.

The Verdict

It is hard to take a lot from Boro’s three straight victories this month because Peterborough United, Barnsley and Cardiff City are four points adrift inside the division’s bottom five.

Anfernee Dijksteel’s return will be a welcome one with 36-year-old Sol Bamba and 34-year-old Lee Peltier becoming crucial players in the backline.

Martin Payero’s injury will be the most concerning, seemingly up to speed in English football now the 23-year-old can excite the supporters and completely changes the outlook of the club’s midfield contingent.

Tuesday evening is a very evenly matched affair with both teams sat on 21 points.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Middlesbrough players are playing at now?

1 of 28 1) Where is Adam Reach playing now? West Brom Sheffield Wednesday Preston Portsmouth