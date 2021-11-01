Neil Warnock provides injury update on Middlesbrough duo ahead of Luton Town clash

Middlesbrough could be without Martin Payero and Uche Ikpeazu for tomorrow night’s trip to Luton Town.

Neil Warnock’s side had been on a good run but they were beaten 2-0 at home to Birmingham City over the weekend to halt their progress somewhat.

Nevertheless, they have a chance to bounce back immediately against the Hatters, but the boss told the club’s official site that they may be making the long trip down south without two first-team players.

“Uche’s having a scan I don’t think he’ll be available. Martin isn’t training today either, I don’t think it’s a strain as much as fatigue. It’s a tough league to come into physically.

“We’ll give the lads as long as we can, we can train tomorrow morning before the game.”

It’s no surprise that Ikpeazu will miss out, as the big striker was replaced in the first-half against Blues, with Payero completing the full game. The Argentinian has started to show his class in recent weeks after a tough beginning to life in England.

The verdict

Injuries are a problem for Boro right now, with several players in the squad missing out, so it’s not good at all if they take on a good Luton side with two more players missing.

Ikpeazu clearly has a problem, so he could be out for a few weeks, but the news on Payero isn’t as worrying, however it’s too early in the campaign to be taking risks.

So, if he can’t start, then an opportunity will present itself for someone else and Warnock will be demanding a response from his team for the game at Kenilworth Road.

