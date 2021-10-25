Neil Warnock provides frustrating Middlesbrough injury update

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock doesn’t think any of his injured players will be back before the clash with Birmingham City next week.

Boro have a rare week off from Championship action with no midweek fixtures scheduled, with their next game coming at the Riverside against Birmingham next Saturday.

They have recovered from a slight blip and have put three back-to-back wins on the board, defeating Cardiff City 2-0 at the weekend.

But despite having a week off, Warnock cannot see any of his injured players returning before next weekend’s clash with Blues.

Boro are decimated with injuries at the moment, with Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Darnell Fisher and Grant Hall all missing.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “It’ll be good to go away now and just have a week with no game off the back of a good seven days.

“We’ll see Sol next Friday! He can enjoy training on Friday before the game.

“I can’t see any of the others being back.

“I think Dijksteel is probably the nearest to being back, but I can’t really see it for next weekend. I don’t think even this side of the international break, if I’m honest.

“They are all bad injuries. But at the moment, the lads who are available are really trying their best in difficult circumstances and enjoying it like I want them to.”

The Verdict

This is obviously really frustrating for Warnock as it’s rare you get a full week off in the Championship.

Normally, that is the time for players to rest and recuperate and get some of those on the sidelines back amongst the first-team picture.

But it just looks as if it’ll be another week of playing catch-up for those players, and he will hope to have a fully-fit squad sooner rather than later.