Neil Warnock provides encouraging update on potential Middlesbrough player agreement

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock says he is confident that a deal will be agreed to complete the signing of centre back Sol Bamba.

As things stand, Bamba is currently a free-agent, having been released by Cardiff – where he previously played under Warnock – at the end of last season.

The defender has since been training with Middlesbrough as he looks to earn himself a new club, and having impressed in the north east, Warnock recently confirmed that he will look to keep Bamba at The Riverside Stadium for the coming campaign.

Now it seems as though Warnock is confident that ‘Boro will indeed be able to secure the signing of the 36-year-old in the not too distant future.

Providing an update on Bamba’s future, the Middlesbrough boss told Teesside Live: “We continue talking to him. I’m sure he’ll have to have a medical and that’ll probably take two and a half years if you look at everything he’s had wrong with him over the years!

“But we are talking. I’m going to see him again this morning and we’ll see where we are from there. I don’t think anybody will be coming in to pinch him off us.”

Discussing whether he could look to sign Bamba in time to feature in ‘Boro Carabao Cup game with Blackpool on Wednesday night, Warnock added: “You just never know.I’ll have a chat with him this morning, but you can never say never. I just don’t know at this moment in time.”

So far this summer, Middlesbrough have completed seven senior signings, with goalkeepers Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels, defender Lee Peltier, midfielders Matt Crooks and Martin Payero, winger Sammy Ameobi and striker Uche Ikpeazu all joining the club.

The Verdict

I do think this is an encouraging update from a Middlesbrough perspective.

Looking at their squad at the minute, they do seem as though they might be slightly short on options in the centre back role, something that Bamba could obviously fill.

Indeed, you do feel as though the 36-year-old could still be a decent option on the pitch for Warnock’s side, particularly with his experience and proven ability at Championship level.

That is something that could also be useful when it comes to helping a number of ‘Boro’s young players who are making their up the ranks given the guidance he can offer them, so the prospect of employing him in a coaching role seems to make sense as well.