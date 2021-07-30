Neil Warnock ponders over player’s immediate future with Middlesbrough as EFL clubs circle

Several loan offers have been made for young Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones, as reported by the Northern Echo.

However, Neil Warnock is still considering whether the 22-year-old will have a part to play in Boro’s upcoming season.

The decision is likely to be made once the Boro manager has completed all his business for the summer, allowing him to assess the final situation then.

The young winger spent the second half of the season north of the border with Queen of the South, enjoyed a productive spell in the Scottish Championship, netting once and providing a further five assists in just 11 appearances.

Jones has also impressed Middlesbrough’s U23s, scoring four times and assisting two.

Speaking to the Northern Echo about Jones’ progress this pre-season, Warnock said: “There are two or three clubs in (League) Two that would take Isaiah.

“It depends on who we get in because we need someone to change a game.

“Both him and Jeremy have got the pace, in particular Jeremy. Jeremy has done well as well. Isaiah looks bright, it’s just his final product. But we’ll work on that. He’s had a really good pre-season, and so has Jeremy.”

The verdict

The fact that Jones has impressed at Championship level suggests that perhaps a move to League 1 would be better for his development than League 2.

He has impressed at youth-level at the club and has now shone in the Scottish Championship and it seems that a move to England’s fourth-tier is a bit of a lateral move.

However, he still has what remains of pre-season to impress and to try and pave his way into contention under Warnock.

The Championship would be a massive step for him to take, especially when Boro will have promotion aspirations this time around.

