Huddersfield Town striker Tyreece Simpson needs to discover a "will and desire" to fulfil his career in the eyes of manager, Neil Warnock.

Simpson has made only eight appearances for Huddersfield this season having joined the Terriers in the summer from Ipswich Town on a long-term contract running until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Injuries have plagued Simpson during his time at the John Smith's Stadium and he is yet to start a Championship fixture, making his seventh league appearance from the bench in last night's 1-1 draw with Norwich City.

Warnock was pleased with Simpson's impact it seemed, as the 21-year-old pinned Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele at a point in the game when Huddersfield were aiming to turn the screw and find a winning goal. Simpson piled a shot into Angus Gunn's side-netting and was a general handful.

Along with Brahima Diarra, Simpson had Warnock's attention post-match: "They’ve got all the ammunition. They’ve got to have the will and desire (as well).

"I said to Tyreece he’s got everything in his locker to go as far as he wants to go. But he’s got to do it in his own mind. He can’t just be exciting and look good, he’s got to play for the team."

That's something that Warnock feels is creeping into Diarra's game more and more now, with the young attacking midfielder combining with Simpson off the bench to add some dynamism to Huddersfield's final third play against Norwich.

"It’s the same for Diarra," Warnock continued. "He’s been very good and he’s worked very hard in the games that I’ve put him on. He seems to be digesting everything that I’m saying, which has pleased me.

"He’s an exciting young man and people don’t like that - especially centre-backs like they had tonight - they don’t want to come up against it. He’s something different. I’ve been very pleased with him. He’s responsible, a lot better now. He’s playing as a team man rather than an individual."

Huddersfield's draw with Norwich leaves them in the Championship's relegation zone and still six points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

Simpson is a really raw talent and he's not played a lot of football for a 21-year-old at this level.

His pace and size are a challenge for any defender in the league, yet he's got a lot to work on with his use of the ball and space. Warnock clearly knows that and wants the forward to become more of a 'team player' under his watch.

We are starting to see that with Diarra now and it might be one of Warnock's aims over the next nine games to get Simpson the exposure he needs.

