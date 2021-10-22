Neil Warnock pinpoints two Middlesbrough players who are unsung heroes

After what has felt like a very up and down start to the season, Middlesbrough have come out the other side and are now within a win of breaking into the play-offs.

Boro have been on the right side of three out of four 2-0 scorelines in their last quartet and will be full of confidence when they visit struggling Cardiff City on Saturday.

Neil Warnock has been under a bit of pressure at times this season but has come up with the answers, Boro spent quite heavily in the summer transfer window and will be expecting a top six push in return for their investment.

Warnock was keen to shed light on two unsung heroes of the squad when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “I’ve got to say, the two lads who were never expected to be in the team – (Lee) Peltier and (Sol) Bamba – they’ve been outstanding. I thought Peltier – I don’t think I’ve seen him play a better game for many years. He’s an unsung hero really.

“The determination, and both of them in the dressing room at half-time, they did my job for me really. That’s what you need, you need characters like that and I am delighted for them both.”

Warnock continues to get more out of players that look to be on the decline in their careers. Right him off at your peril.

The Verdict

Back-to-back home wins over Peterborough United and Barnsley, who are both inside the bottom four, have padded out Boro’s league position a touch. It is a very nice run of fixtures with the Bluebirds up next but one that if Boro can make the most of they give themselves a great chance.

With the likes of Andraz Sporar and Martin Payero taking some time to adapt to a new league it was not a surprise to see some inconsistency at the start of the season. The leadership of Bamba and Peltier brings so much second tier experience to the table, it has enabled Boro to grab footholds in games and stay on the right side of the fine margins that often decide so much in this division.