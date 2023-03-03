Neil Warnock outlines Viktor Gyokeres transfer reality for Coventry City as Everton and Leeds circle

Coventry City striker, Viktor Gyokeres, has been branded the best in the Championship by Neil Warnock, who has predicted that the Sky Blues will struggle retaining the striker in the summer.

Gyokeres has been exceptional for Coventry over the last season-and-a-half, scoring 32 goals and registering 10 assists in the Championship.

That form from the Swede hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Football Insider’s latest report saying that Fulham have joined Everton and Leeds in the race to sign the striker in the summer – the latter two even had scouts at Coventry’s goalless draw with Preston on Tuesday.

Chief scout for Swansea City, Lee Maybury, is one of many scouts at tonight’s match between Preston & Coventry City. pic.twitter.com/lT5yE9FKgk — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) February 28, 2023

Ahead of his Huddersfield Town side facing Coventry this weekend, Warnock has branded Gyokeres the best in the Championship, even claiming that he tried to sign him for Cardiff City in 2018 at the point he was playing for Brighton.

“He’s probably the best in the league if I’m honest. I think I tried to sign him when I was at Cardiff when we won promotion,” Warnock told his pre-Coventry press conference.

In the eyes of the 74-year-old, it’s going to be hard for Mark Robins to retain Gyokeres in the summer.

“Everyone is trying to sign him,” Warnock continued, “No disrespect to Coventry and Mark but I would put money (on it) that he won’t be there next season.

“His type are few and far between now. You look at (Aleksandar) Mitrovic at Fulham and he’s possibly even more mobile than Mitrovic. That type of player are few and far between.”

Gyokeres has scored three goals in his last four appearances, with that stalemate at Preston ending a run of three consecutive games with a goal for the 24-year-old.

Coventry are 10th in the table, whilst Huddersfield are 22nd and in the relegation zone ahead of this weekend’s meeting.

The Verdict

Unless Coventry make their late surge for the play-offs count and win promotion to the Premier League, it’s difficult to see them retaining Gyokeres in the summer.

The striker looks ready for a step up in level, having scored so regularly between 2021 and 2023.

Fulham, Leeds or Everton would have to pay if they were to sign Gyokeres and it wouldn’t come cheap, yet he’s a player worth that payday and, given his form, it’s only a matter of time before someone makes an offer Coventry cannot refuse.

