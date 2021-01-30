Neil Warnock outlines remaining piece of Middlesbrough transfer business he wants to get done

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock says he still wants the club to sign one more attacker before the January transfer window closes on Monday night.

It has already been something of a busy month for ‘Boro in terms of incomings, with goalkeeper Jordan Archer and full-back Darnell Fisher joining on permanent deals from Motherwell and Preston respectively, while winger Yannick Bolasie has joined on loan from Everton.

However, it appears as though ‘Boro may not be done there just yet, with Warnock apparently keen to get one more deal for an attacker before the window closes.

Discussing his remaining hopes for the transfer market before Monday’s 11pm deadline, Warnock was quoted by The Hartlepool Mail as saying: “It would be nice to get one more attacker if I can.

“We were looking at midfield, but I’d rather forsake getting another midfield player in if it means I can get another attacker.”

It does seem as though Warnock has an idea as to some potential targets to fill that role, although he remains uncertain as to whether or not any more deals will actually get done, with the ‘Boro boss adding: “Whether we can get something over the line, I don’t know.

“But there are one or two lads that have been mentioned. I’m glad we’ve got Yannick, now I can concentrate on the other things.”

As things stand, Middlesbrough are currently seventh in the Championship table, three points off the play-off places, going into their clash with league leaders Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon.

The Verdict

You can understand why ‘Boro might be interested in signing another striker before the window closes.

Despite an impressive campaign so far, Warnock’s side have found themselves struggling for a regular goalscorer at times this season.

That is something that could cost them in the battle for a top-six place if not addressed, meaning it does make sense for them to try and add another striker in the next few days.

Indeed, with some targets seemingly already in the pipeline, it will be interesting to see who – if anyone – makes the move to the Riverside Stadium between now and Monday night’s transfer deadline.