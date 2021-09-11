Neil Warnock outlines reasons behind Middlesbrough duo’s departures

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has suggested that Boro decided to allow both Sam Morsy and Djed Spence to leave the club to help balance the books.

It was an eventful summer window for Boro, with them managing to take their new signings tally up into double figures with the late arrivals of Onel Hernandez, James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar.

While Middlesbrough were also able to move on a number of players from the squad from last term during the window. That did not stop on on transfer Deadline Day with both Morsy and Spence allowed to leave the club.

Morsy made the permanent switch to Ipswich Town, and Warnock revealed to Teesside Live that the midfielder managed to secure himself a deal worth more money than he was on at Boro at Portman Road.

While Spence made the move to Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal after he had fallen down the pecking order under Warnock at the start of the campaign.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock confessed that allowing Morsy and Spence to leave the club was mostly down to Middlesbrough wanting to balance the books

He said: “We were trying to balance the books with bringing players in as well. We only had offers for Sam and Djed and that’s why we considered that really.

“It probably was [a shock].

“But you’ve just got to look at the squad and the numbers we’ve got now with Martin [Payero] in there and James [Lea Siliki] coming in. We’ve got Paddy who can play in there too.

“We’re quite blessed in that position really and as all managers do at times, you have to balance the books.

“That’s what I did with the lads we let out.”

On Spence’s loan move and his future he added: “I just think it was time for Djed to go and taste pastures new really.

“When we were looking to balance the incomings by helping with the outgoings, that became an opportunity for Djed then.

“He was delighted to go because I think he expects to get a regular game there, which he probably wouldn’t with me at the minute.

“It’s worked out well for both parties.

“I had an optimistic two weeks with Djed where I thought things had changed.

“I just felt in his particular case that it’s sometimes better for somebody to go and have a look if the grass is greener.

“He’s still a Middlesbrough player so I’d imagine he’d be trying to show us what he can do while he’s on loan.”

The verdict

It was something of a surprise to see Middlesbrough allow Morsy to leave the club at first, but it is a situation that does make sense in light of these comments from Warnock.

Boro have invested in their squad and they do need to be mindful over financial fair play rules not to overstretch themselves in terms of the wages they are paying out.

Therefore, given Lea Siliki arrived at the Riverside and Warnock does have a lot of other midfield options available to him, you can see why they decided to cash in on Morsy when an offer came in from Ipswich.

Spence as well needs to go away from Middlesbrough and try and get his career heading back in the right direction with him having not been able to fully win over Warnock at this stage.

There is certainly a talented player in there and a good loan spell with Nottingham Forest could go a long way to convincing Warnock that he has a long-term future at Middlesbrough.