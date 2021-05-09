Neil Warnock outlines prediction over future of Middlesbrough winger as Boro hope to secure deal

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has suggested that Yannick Bolasie will not get himself a move to another Premier League club this summer and will have to choose between the Championship or a move abroad.

Bolasie is facing an uncertain future heading into the summer with his loan move to Middlesbrough having now come to an end. His long-term future lies away from Everton and he will now have to make a crucial decision over which club he wants to join for next season. The 31-year-old is a player that Middlesbrough would like to re-sign if they can agree a deal with him.

The attacker has enjoyed a promising loan spell at the Riverside in the second half of the campaign, after moving to Middlesbrough instead of a Turkish club, which was also believed to have been an option. He registered three goals and three assists in his 15 Championship appearances for Warnock’s side.

Speaking to the media, Warnock revealed that he thinks Bolasie’s future will come down to whether he wants to stay in the Championship or move somewhere else abroad. He believes he would not be able to find another Premier League club.

He said: “It’ll depend on what offers Yannick gets, I suppose. I’ve spoken to him about the situation.

“I don’t think he’ll get a Premier League club if I’m honest, so it’ll probably come down to whether he wants to play in the Championship or whether he’d rather go abroad.”

The verdict

Bolasie is clearly a player that Warnock would be keen to have around Middlesbrough’s dressing room next season as he looks to get them to challenge for promotion. However, from this update, it seems like that is still very much up in the air and the attacker is going to face some crucial decisions over where he wants to end up.

The 31-year-old has been a good performer for Boro since he arrived at the club and he is certainly someone who they could build an attack around next season.

However, it is crucial that they have players who want to be there and who are fully committed to the cause next season. So, if the forward is not wanting to make a decision soon they might have to move on to other targets.

You would have to agree that Bolasie’s time in the Premier League could be coming to an end now and it would be difficult for him to secure a move to another club at that level. Middlesbrough seems a good place for him to be, but he may get an attractive mood abroad that may tempt him to go there instead.