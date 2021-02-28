Neil Warnock outlines Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans

Neil Warnock has confirmed that a new striker will be on the agenda this summer, with the departure of Britt Assombalonga looking likely.

The Boro striker – a £15 million signing from Nottingham Forest in 2017 – has been replaced as captain of the team by Warnock and with his contract expiring in the summer, his future on Teesside looks to be coming to an end.

The DR Congo international was linked with Bristol City in the January transfer window and a swap deal was touted with Senegal striker Famara Diedhiou.

Nothing came to fruition though and Assombalonga has remained a Boro player, but his estimated weekly wage of £38,000 isn’t sustainable for the club to commit to any longer, and wherever the striker ends up next season it will be unlikely that he receives that kind of money.

The other strikers Warnock has on the books are Chuba Akpom – who the manager admitted to signing on the basis of watching online clips – and Ashley Fletcher, who is also out of contract at the end of the season but has been offered fresh terms.

Whilst the outcome of the Fletcher offer is yet to be determined, Warnock has confirmed that fresh striking options are being explored ahead of next season.

“We’ll be going to look at games now and trying to get targets,” Warnock told The Gazette.

“We’ve got a list of free transfers who are out of contract but we’ll be looking at other targets as well that there’s an opportunity to sign.

“But there aren’t many who are Championship level, like the likes of Kieffer Moore, there aren’t many around.

“I think Steve (Gibson) knows my situation and how I feel. We’ve had long meetings with the recruitment to tell them what type we’re looking at but we need to see them live.

“Hopefully with these vaccinations going well, we might get that chance. Even on the continent, we might get the opportunity to go and see them – you have to if you’re spending £2m and £3m at a time.”

The Verdict

Middlesbrough fans will be happy to hear that a new, hopefully 20-goal a season man will be arriving in the summer.

Chuba Akpom hasn’t lived up to the expectations of supporters and Assombalonga’s goals have dried up this season, which will be a reason as to why Boro will probably not renew his contract.

Top Championship strikers can be bought in the price range that Boro will be looking to spend – the aforementioned Moore only cost £2 million, Adam Armstrong only cost Blackburn a couple of million pounds and Boro could even make a play for Diedhiou again if he becomes a free agent in July.

Fans will just have to trust Warnock that he will make the right decision – that’s if he is given another season to try and get Boro back into the Premier League.