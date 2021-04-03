Neil Warnock outlines double Middlesbrough injury setback

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed that the club are set to be without centre back Dael Fry and midfielder Marcus Tavernier for the next few weeks due to injury.

Both players were absent from ‘Boro’s matchday squad on Friday afternoon, as Warnock saw his side lose 3-1 to Bournemouth to deal his side’s faltering play-off hopes another damaging blow.

Now it seems the duo are set to spend the next few weeks on the sidelines, alongside right-back Anfernee Dijksteel, who has already been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Providing an update on the situation around Fry and Tavernier following that defeat on Friday, Warnock was quoted by Teesside Live as saying: “He’s (Fry) hurt his calf and will be two or three weeks. Same with Tav. Two or three weeks for Tav and all season for Dijksteel.”

So far this season, Fry has made 32 league appearances for ‘Boro, scoring once, while Tavernier has scored three goals and provided four assists in 29 Championship outings for the club.

Following that defeat to Bournemouth, Middlesbrough are now ninth in the second-tier standings, seven points adrift of the play-offs with seven games of their season remaining.

A three-week absence for the duo could see them miss ‘Boro’s next four or five games, meaning that with just seven still to be played, their seasons are now almost over.

The Verdict

This will be hugely frustrating for those of a Middlesbrough persuasion.

Fry in particular has emerged as a key figure for ‘Boro at the heart of their defence this season, and his influence in terms of keeping teams out will certainly be missed over the next few weeks.

Indeed, with plenty of games coming in a short space of time, this setback is certainly not going to help ‘Boro, given the reduced scope to rotate his side Warnock now has in what looks to be a demanding fixture schedule.

As a result, with ‘Boro already stumbling somewhat with recent results, this does look to be another significant blow to their hopes of a play-off place this season.