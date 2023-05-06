Huddersfield Town don't need to make "too many changes for the sake of it" this summer but could benefit from signing "one or two new faces", departing manager Neil Warnock has said.

Monday's game against Reading at the John Smith's Stadium will bring an end to Warnock's second spell in charge of the Terriers.

The 74-year-old was appointed back in February when Huddersfield looked destined to be relegated to League One - sitting 23rd - but he inspired a remarkable turnaround.

Warnock has won six and drawn four of his 14 games in charge, beating some of the Championship's best sides like Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and Millwall, to lead the Yorkshire club to safety.

The midweek victory against the Blades confirmed their survival and means that the final-day game against Reading, who were relegated in Huddersfield's place, can now be a celebration rather than a nervy decider.

Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town transfer claim

Warnock has already confirmed that he won't be staying on at the John Smith's Stadium beyond the end of the 2022/23 campaign but has offered his current employers some advice concerning summer transfer business.

He believes that the Terriers don't need to make too many changes but could do with some new arrivals.

The experienced coach told club media: "There’s not a lot to change with the squad if I’m honest, one or two new faces wouldn’t go amiss but I don’t think you need to make too many changes just for the sake of it.

“To be successful you’ve got to have a really good spirit in the dressing room, and we do here.”

Huddersfield Town summer transfer business

It's certainly going to be an interesting summer for Huddersfield and it does seem as though Warnock's replacement will have money to spend.

Prospective new Terriers owner Kevin M. Nagle will likely look to back the new boss and it is a squad that needs strengthening.

There is some quality there, in the likes of Lee Nicholls and Jack Rudoni, and some useful experienced heads, such as Tom Lees and Matty Pearson, but more quality is needed.

Supporters will want to see more than just one or two more new faces come in this summer to ensure they avoid a relegation scrap next term.

They've got Warnock to thank for the fact they'll be competing in the Championship next term and the fans will be keen to show their appreciation on Monday.