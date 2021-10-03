Neil Warnock offers honest assessment of Middlesbrough’s performance at Hull

Middlesbrough continued their poor form as they lost away to Hull City on Saturday which left Neil Warnock seething.

Warnock was hoping to build a side that would be battling for the playoffs but instead finds themselves in the lower half of the Championship, struggling to create a positive run of form.

Their latest setback came against strugglers Hull City who were coming into the game having won just once in ten games.

This defeat however left manager Warnock “speechless” as he questioned how they lost the game.

Boro created an array of chances throughout the game and arguably should have been 2-0 up themselves before Hull scored their first with Marcus Tavernier firing high and wide and Andraz Sporar missing a one-on-one.

The chances went begging for Boro and Hull punished them as they went ahead in the 80th minute with a rather fortunate goal. A volley from Keane Lewis-Potter rebounded off the post, hitting Lumley and going in before Mallik Wilks sealed the points with a brilliant solo effort.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “It’s a shock really. I don’t know how we haven’t won that game.

“We have all of those chances and the ball hits the goalie on the back of the head. When it’s one of those days it’s one of those days.

“I wanted us to play it quickly and play it earlier to Duncan and Sporar and I thought we did do that.

“I mean, you’re not going to get many better opportunities than that to win a game really are you?”

The defeat leaves Middlesbrough 15th, six points away from the playoff places.

The Verdict

You have to feel some sympathy for Neil Warnock. It’s fair to say time is running out for Warnock, but his sides are competing with other teams but it feels like they’re not getting much luck.

They’re missing key chances at key times in the game and conceding sloppy goals which is why Warnock is left questioning the latest defeat to Hull.

There’s a good squad at Boro this season and one that should be competing much higher up the table, and you do have to wonder that if things don’t change quickly on the pitch, they might be forced to make a change in the dugout.