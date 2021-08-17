Neil Warnock offers encouraging Middlesbrough transfer update

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock says the club are close to signing a left-sided player, and is hopeful a deal can be completed this week.

Warnock’s side have already been rather busy in the transfer market this summer, signing no fewer than eight senior players, all of which have joined the club on permanent deals.

Now it seems as though Warnock is confident ‘Boro will be able to make that nine signings, sooner rather than later.

Providing an update on the club’s transfer business, Warnock was quoted by The Teesside Gazzette as saying: “Something is close. I’m hoping to put a left sided player into the squad this week. It will give us some help.”

Although it remains to be seen exactly which player Warnock is referring to, reports over the weekend claimed that ‘Boro are interested in Swansea left-back Jake Bidwell, provided the Welsh club can bring in a replacement – thought to be Sheffield United’s Max Lowe on loan.

Can you get 22/22 on this Middlesbrough transfer quiz?

1 of 22 How much did Middlesbrough pay Rangers for Kris Boyd? £0 £500k £1m £2m

‘Boro have made a strong start to the Championship season, claiming four points from their opening two games, and are next in action when they host QPR at The Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Verdict

This does look to be a rather encouraging update from Warnock from a Middlesbrough perspective.

Middlesbrough’s squad do look to be short on options on the left-hand of the pitch, so it is a good sign for the club that they look be close to signing a player in that position.

Indeed, it has been an impressive transfer window already for ‘Boro with the players they have brought in, so it will be interesting to see if they can continue that business with whoever they bring in here.

Should they do that, then their recruitment so far, combined with their promising start on the pitch, could put Middlesbrough in a strong position to challenge for promotion across the rest of the campaign.