Luke O'Nien has established himself as a Sunderland cult hero since signing from Wycombe Wanderers in July 2018, but Neil Warnock almost convinced the Black Cats star to weave himself into the folklore of their local rivals Middlesbrough in 2021.

O'Nien has been on quite the journey with Sunderland over the years. Promotion into the Championship from League One after years of struggle, multiple trips to Wembley including an EFL Trophy win in 2021, and a host of memorable moments in-between.

During his time on Wearside, the versatile defender has become one of the most popular figures among Sunderland's squad, with his character and passion for the club showing on many occasions, both on and off the pitch.

However, his time at the Stadium of Light almost came to an end in the summer of 2021, as he found himself out of contract, and thus began exploring his options elsewhere before finally agreeing a new contract with the Black Cats.

One of those options was Middlesbrough, and had Warnock had his way, O'Nien would've been calling the Riverside Stadium home from that summer onwards.

O'Nien confessed his desire to make Championship move

Having spent three seasons with Sunderland battling to get out of League One, O'Nien had proven himself to be an excellent defender at third tier level, and had shown that he was ready to make the step-up to the Championship if the right opportunity came.

After missing out on promotion to the second tier in the 2020/21 season, and entering into the prime years of his career at 26, his time on Wearside looked to be over.

His contract had expired, and he was speaking with multiple different managers, one of which being Warnock. Given what we know of his character, one conversation with one of English football's most iconic, decorated and well-loved gaffers is often all it takes for a player to be convinced of signing for him.

Middlesbrough had been heavily linked with a move for him right up until he inked his new contract with Sunderland, and Warnock revealed whilst on co-commentary duties in 2022 that he had tried to sign O'Nien for Boro that summer, but talks broke down because of agent fees and wages.

However, Sunderland had evidently gotten under O'Nien's skin, and the prospect of leaving the Stadium of Light, for a local rival no less, was clearly too difficult to give up.

Speaking shortly after penning a new three-year deal in 2021, O'Nien said: "The off-season was a bit of a tough period with the uncertainty. My dream was to get promoted with this club and when it didn't happen my head was wanting to play Championship.

"I met with a few managers which I'm grateful for and I wish them all the best next season, but even though my head said championship, my heart wanted to keep playing for this great club and here I am."

O'Nien won't have any regrets over Middlesbrough opportunity

It's probably not an unfair assumption to make that O'Nien has zero regrets over not signing for Middlesbrough that summer, given how his Sunderland career has gone ever since.

That very next season after committing his future on Wearside, the Black Cats won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-off final under Alex Neil, meaning he'd finally realised his dream of playing second tier football with the club that he so evidently loved.

Since then, O'Nien has firmly established himself as a very good Championship defender, and has rarely missed a game for Sunderland over the last two seasons.

O'Nien's Championship stats 22/23 & 23/24 - per FotMob Season Appearances Pass accuracy Recoveries Touches 23/24 43 88.5% 261 3,739 22/23 41 84% 213 2,662

Whether it's in the centre of defence, at full-back or even stepping into midfield, O'Nien is one of those players who is willing to play any position and any role the manager asks him to without hesitation, and it's that fighting spirit and attitude that has seen him become worshipped on Wearside.

The Premier League will be his and Sunderland's next target, and if he is to accomplish that with the club, his legend on Wearside will only be cemented further.

They say that home is where the heart is. Well, O'Nien's heart was in Sunderland, and in Sunderland, he's found his home.