Highlights Neil Warnock criticizes Manchester United's players, claiming that some of them wouldn't be good enough for a Championship club like Huddersfield.

Warnock expresses his disappointment in Erik ten Hag's management style and doubts that he will be able to turn things around at Manchester United.

Although linked with other managerial positions, Warnock's return to coaching doesn't seem imminent, making it unlikely that he will face the Manchester United players he criticizes in the FA Cup third round.

Former Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has claimed that he wouldn't have had some Manchester United players in the Championship at the start of the season.

Warnock left his role as the manager of Huddersfield mid-way through September with the club struggling near the bottom of the table.

Even though his side needed inspiration on the pitch he suggested that some of the players that Erik ten Hag has signed at Old Trafford would not be good enough for the club in the second division of English football in a swipe at the Premier League club.

What does Neil Warnock think of Manchester United's situation?

Speaking on talkSPORT, Warnock said: "I thought when he first came over he was going to be the answer because I thought they needed a disciplinarian in that environment but I've got to say I have not enjoyed watching how he's gone about it.

"The money he has spent the owners have given him, whatever you think about them, the owners have spent some massive money, I mean some of the players he's paid 60, 70 million I wouldn't have had them with me at Huddersfield.

"I just look at them and I just don't see how they're playing, what they're doing or what they are trying to do.

"Then I see the captain (Bruno Fernandes), how he can be captain I'll never know, waving his arms about at everything and nothing is ever his fault, I just don't see anything at the minute."

Neil Warnock predicts Man United will sack Erik ten Hag

After the Manchester derby loss for ten Hag, the pressure has ramped up on him at Manchester United after what has been a poor start to the season which leaves them in eighth place in the Premier League.

When speaking about the Dutchman's future, Warnock said: "I just don't see a happy environment anymore, it is going to be a long job that, I don't think this manager will sort it out.

"I don't think he will last, no, I'm not sure he wants to last either, I think he knows he is banging his head against a brick wall."

Could Warnock come up against Ten Hag this season?

With several Championship sackings, recently the 74-year-old has been linked with going back into management even though he has not long been out of work.

He was linked with a return to QPR after Gareth Ainsworth was sacked but Marti Cifuentes was hired instead of him.

The two sides that are currently on the lookout for a new manager are Bristol City and Millwall - with the latter reportedly approaching Warnock about potentially taking over.

Former Southampton and Stoke City manager Nathan Jones looks the likeliest to take over though as he emerged as a new contender for the job in recent days.

So at the moment, it doesn't look like Warnock will be in a job for that FA Cup third round and be in with a chance of coming up against the players he would not have taken at Huddersfield Unless, of course, a return to Sheffield United beckons in the near future.