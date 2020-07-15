Neil Warnock makes somewhat surprising Middlesbrough admission following win over Reading

Middlesbrough boosted their survival chances in the Championship with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Boro fell behind on the night though, with Reading captain Liam Moore firing home clinically from close-range following a Royals corner.

But the visitors hit back before half-time, as Ashley Fletcher netted his 13th goal of the season with a well-placed effort that beat Rafael in the Reading goal.

Patrick Roberts then fired Middlesbrough in front in clinical style after Reading failed to clear their lines. Neil Warnock’s side held on take a crucial three points away from Berkshire, which has given them a much-needed boost in their bid for survival.

Middlesbrough are now sat 17th in the Championship table, and are five points clear of the relegation zone with two matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

In a post-match press conference, Warnock admitted that the Middlesbrough job is the hardest he’s ever had in his managerial career, before issuing his verdict on the win over Reading on Tuesday.

“It sounds a bit silly when I’ve only had a few games here. But it’s the hardest job I’ve ever had. I couldn’t really say that beforehand but the lads have given everything for me. I just can’t fault them at all.”

“That win was relief, a big relief. It was really hard work. I know we’re not there yet (safe from relegation) but that was a massive three points for us.

“It was important tonight for us to get something. And to get the three points, I thought that was deservedly so.”

Middlesbrough are set to return to action at the weekend when they take on Cardiff City, in what is certain to be a tricky test against a team that will fancy their chances of finishing inside the top-six this term.

The Verdict:

I can see why he’s said this.

Middlesbrough were in complete disarray when Warnock took charge of them, and they had really struggled for any sort of confidence going forward.

But Warnock is well-known for taking charge of teams and completely transforming them, and he’s shown promising signs with Boro.

I think they’re all but safe now, and I think they’ll get something out of their match against Cardiff City to confirm their status as a Championship club for another season.