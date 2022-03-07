Neil Warnock makes significant Middlesbrough managerial admission

Former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has revealed he wouldn’t have carried on at the Riverside Stadium beyond the end of this season if he had still been in charge, speaking candidly to the Sheffield Star.

The 73-year-old oversaw a considerable amount of movement in the transfer market last summer and initially struggled to get results on the pitch because of that, though it was the availability of potential successor Chris Wilder that proved to be the veteran’s downfall as he was dismissed in November in favour of the 54-year-old.

Boro have risen up the table since then under the stewardship of their current boss, adapting well to Wilder’s system and even managing to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with the Teesside outfit in touching distance of Wembley.

Warnock has been credited with starting the rebuild process at the second-tier side – but it’s his successor who is now bearing the fruits of that after managing to mould his side into his 3-5-2 formation.

Some would argue that Boro were lucky to recruit their current manager considering West Bromwich Albion looked set to approach him before the Baggies’ owner vetoed the move.

And according to Warnock, his former side were potentially told they had to bring in the ex-Sheffield United boss now or risk losing him to another side with his stock deservedly high.

He said: “I was going to leave Middlesbrough at the end of the season anyway.

“Then Chris came in. I think they’d be told it was then or never.”

The Verdict:

The first sentence from Warnock isn’t so believable – because you almost feel as though he will never retire.

Even at Sheffield United back in 2004, he was talking about the possibility and retirement and 18 years on, his desire to manage may have waned, but it certainly won’t have gone away completely considering how long he has been in the game.

In fairness to him, he would do a great job at Barnsley or Reading at this stage and it almost seems ludicrous that neither side have moved to bring him in considering how much pedigree he has, with one of his most successful jobs being at Rotherham United.

The second part of his quotes is certainly more plausible though because Wilder did a top job at Bramall Lane during his time there – and after a small period of time out of management – he seems to be thriving in the Championship once more.

Boro are lucky to have him but at the same time, Wilder is lucky to be at such a big football club with the resources and players he now has at his disposal following a productive last one or two transfer windows at the Riverside.