Neil Warnock makes selection admission regarding Middlesbrough youngster

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed he’s hoping to give Sol Brynn his league debut for the club before the end of the season as he assesses his goalkeeping options.

Warnock is seemingly looking towards the future, with Marcus Bettinelli’s performances deteriorating in recent weeks to the point that he was dropped for the defeat against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Bettinelli had been an ever-present before that match and judging by the fact that Warnock demoted him to a substitute, it doesn’t look as though a permanent deal is on the table for next season.

Jordan Archer, who was brought in as back-up in January, was given his debut and he’s set to play again this week against Rotherham United.

But there’s another stopper that Warnock wants to see play and that is 20-year-old Brynn, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the club after graduating through the academy.

Brynn has been on the bench in the Championship twice this season and has also played nine times for Boro’s under-23 squad in the Premier League 2 competition, and whilst he won’t be handed his debut this week against the Millers, Warnock is looking to give him at least one game out of the final three of the season.

“Jordan will play the next game (against Rotherham),” Warnock said, per the Teesside Gazette.

“I said I wanted Jordan to play a couple of games when there was nothing left at stake.

“And then depending on what’s what, we’ve still got Sol as well that needs a game.

“We’ll just play that by ear.”

The Verdict

Boro are known for giving academy graduates a chance if they’re good enough and although Brynn has had to wait a while for his breakthrough, it looks likely to come before the end of the season.

And he could put down a real statement to Warnock should he put in a good performance in the chance he gets, and maybe it will mean that the club don’t go and seek out a new goalkeeper for next season.

It doesn’t look like Boro will play Bettinelli again, so now it’s between Archer and Brynn to stake their claim – and Boro supporters will take a local boy every single time.